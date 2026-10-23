Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in connection with its probe into an alleged corruption and influence-peddling racket involving government postings, policy decisions, tenders and administrative approvals.

Ghuman reached the CBI office at Sector 30 in Chandigarh around 11 am and was questioned for nearly three hours.

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He had initially been summoned for Thursday morning but had sought an adjournment. The agency subsequently asked him to appear on Thursday afternoon, but he again failed to join the investigation, reportedly citing ill health. A fresh notice was then issued asking him to appear on Friday morning.

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This was Ghuman’s third appearance before the CBI, following his questioning on October 16 and October 19. The CBI has registered a 251-page first information report (FIR) on October 5, following an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court directing an investigation into allegations of corruption involving government functionaries. The case names Ghuman and five others — Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, Bir Devinder Singh, Romi Mahajan and RS Nagra — as accused.

The CBI registered the FIR based on the allegations flagged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in three letters to the Punjab Director General of Police in July and August.

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The ED had raised the issue while investigating a money-laundering case linked to Nitin Gohal and land-related transactions and allotments involving the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The High Court ordered the registration of a criminal case after the allegations were brought before it and directed the CBI to submit an investigation report within two months.