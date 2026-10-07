DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab CM's OSD Ghuman fails to appear before CBI in corruption case

Punjab CM's OSD Ghuman fails to appear before CBI in corruption case

The CBI has registered a 251-page FIR against Rajbir Singh Ghuman and five of his aides under Sections 120 B of the IPC, 61 (2) of the BNS and 7, 7A, 8 and 12 of the PC Act

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:33 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. Image credit/Facebook
Advertisement

Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, has failed to appear before the CBI. He was asked to appear before the CBI at 2.30 pm.

Official sources in the CM Office, Punjab, said that he did not appear before the CBI as he had not been served the summons. “He did not get any summons,” said an official in the CMO.

Advertisement

The CBI has registered a 251-page FIR against Rajbir Singh Ghuman and five of his aides under Sections 120 B of the IPC, 61 (2) of the BNS and 7, 7A, 8 and 12 of the PC Act.

Advertisement

The FIR has been registered at a police station in Delhi. The occurrence of crime, according to the FIR, was between 2023-26, wherein the accused — Ghuman, Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, Romi Raja Mahajan, Birdivinder and R S Nagra, besides unknown public servants — are alleged to have indulged in corruption and influenced peddling.

The FIR made public today, has been registered on the complaint of Akshay Kumar. It was registered around midnight on October 5. The investigation has been entrusted to KL Moses. It mentions 61 counts of alleged “wrongdoing” that were mentioned by the ED in its letter to the Punjab Police, which later became the basis of the PIL filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Advertisement

The FIR also mentions the entire 66-page judgment of the division bench High Court; the chats that were mentioned by ED in its letter and the letter written by the ED to the DGP, Punjab Police, describing how they unearthed this scam during an investigation into the money laundering case registered against Nitin Gohal.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts