Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, has failed to appear before the CBI. He was asked to appear before the CBI at 2.30 pm.

Official sources in the CM Office, Punjab, said that he did not appear before the CBI as he had not been served the summons. “He did not get any summons,” said an official in the CMO.

Advertisement

The CBI has registered a 251-page FIR against Rajbir Singh Ghuman and five of his aides under Sections 120 B of the IPC, 61 (2) of the BNS and 7, 7A, 8 and 12 of the PC Act.

Advertisement

The FIR has been registered at a police station in Delhi. The occurrence of crime, according to the FIR, was between 2023-26, wherein the accused — Ghuman, Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, Romi Raja Mahajan, Birdivinder and R S Nagra, besides unknown public servants — are alleged to have indulged in corruption and influenced peddling.

The FIR made public today, has been registered on the complaint of Akshay Kumar. It was registered around midnight on October 5. The investigation has been entrusted to KL Moses. It mentions 61 counts of alleged “wrongdoing” that were mentioned by the ED in its letter to the Punjab Police, which later became the basis of the PIL filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Advertisement

The FIR also mentions the entire 66-page judgment of the division bench High Court; the chats that were mentioned by ED in its letter and the letter written by the ED to the DGP, Punjab Police, describing how they unearthed this scam during an investigation into the money laundering case registered against Nitin Gohal.