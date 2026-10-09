DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab CM’s OSD Ghuman skips CBI summons for second time, sends legal reply

Punjab CM’s OSD Ghuman skips CBI summons for second time, sends legal reply

Rajbir was asked to appear and join the investigation in connection with a case involving allegations of corruption and influence peddling

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:35 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. Image credit/Facebook
Advertisement

Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, evaded appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second time on Friday. However, he is learnt to have sent a legal reply to the notice issued to him.

Rajbir was asked to appear and join the investigation in connection with a case involving allegations of corruption and influence peddling. The agency had summoned him to its Sector 30 office here at 3 pm, after affixing CHASPA notices on the walls/gates of the residences of all the accused, including Ghuman.

Advertisement

It is learnt that some other persons like Chuspinder Singh Chahal, whose chats were included in the 251-page FIR registered by CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had also been asked to join the investigation today, but they too stayed away.

Advertisement

CBI had registered a case against Ghuman and five others, including Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, Romi Raja Mahajan, Rajdeep Singh Nagra and Bir Devinder Singh, following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order directing a probe into allegations of corruption involving public officials. The case concerns alleged payments for postings, favourable policy decisions and tenders.

Fresh summons were issued to Ghuman and the other accused early on Friday morning. A senior officer confirmed to The Tribune that the notices had been served at the Chief Minister's camp office in Sector 2, Chandigarh, and at Ghuman's residence at his native village, Gharachon, in Sangrur district. These were pasted on the walls of his house early this morning.

Advertisement

Ghuman had earlier evaded appearing before the agency on Wednesday, when he was summoned for questioning at 2.30 pm. At the time, officials in Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said he had not received the summons.

On Thursday, Mann said his OSD would join the investigation if the notices were properly served. The Chief Minister also denied any wrongdoing in the functioning of his office.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts