Punjab CM’s OSD Ghuman skips CBI summons for second time, sends legal reply

Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, evaded appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second time on Friday. However, he is learnt to have sent a legal reply to the notice issued to him.

Rajbir was asked to appear and join the investigation in connection with a case involving allegations of corruption and influence peddling. The agency had summoned him to its Sector 30 office here at 3 pm, after affixing CHASPA notices on the walls/gates of the residences of all the accused, including Ghuman.

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It is learnt that some other persons like Chuspinder Singh Chahal, whose chats were included in the 251-page FIR registered by CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had also been asked to join the investigation today, but they too stayed away.

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CBI had registered a case against Ghuman and five others, including Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, Romi Raja Mahajan, Rajdeep Singh Nagra and Bir Devinder Singh, following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order directing a probe into allegations of corruption involving public officials. The case concerns alleged payments for postings, favourable policy decisions and tenders.

Fresh summons were issued to Ghuman and the other accused early on Friday morning. A senior officer confirmed to The Tribune that the notices had been served at the Chief Minister's camp office in Sector 2, Chandigarh, and at Ghuman's residence at his native village, Gharachon, in Sangrur district. These were pasted on the walls of his house early this morning.

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Ghuman had earlier evaded appearing before the agency on Wednesday, when he was summoned for questioning at 2.30 pm. At the time, officials in Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said he had not received the summons.

On Thursday, Mann said his OSD would join the investigation if the notices were properly served. The Chief Minister also denied any wrongdoing in the functioning of his office.