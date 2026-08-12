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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM’s request for Hawara’s 10-day parole conveyed to Centre: Governor Kataria

Punjab CM’s request for Hawara’s 10-day parole conveyed to Centre: Governor Kataria

He was responding to a question about his meeting with CM Mann held earlier in the day on the issue

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:16 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought his intervention to grant 10-day parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara on humanitarian grounds, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. PhotoL DPR Punjab
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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said he has conveyed to the Government of India the views of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who has sought 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination of former CM Beant Singh.

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Kataria made the statement after laying the foundation stone of a new community centre in Sector 29, Chandigarh, in the evening. He was responding to a question about his meeting with CM Mann held earlier in the day on the issue.

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Mann had written to the Governor and also met him on Wednesday. He strongly put forth the state government’s recommendation and assured Kataria that the Punjab Government would take full responsibility for maintaining law and order if Hawara was allowed to visit his home.

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Kataria said he has conveyed the sentiments and views of the Chief Minister on the issue to the Central Government. He expressed confidence that a solution to the matter would emerge soon.

Earlier, Kataria laid the foundation stone of a modern community centre in Sector 29. The centre will be constructed at a cost of Rs 7.85 crore after demolishing the old building.

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Kataria directed officers to ensure the use of high-quality material so that residents do not face problems like leakage. He also suggested renaming the centre as ‘Jan Upyogi Kendra, Ward No. 29’.

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the new community centre would provide modern facilities to residents and further strengthen community infrastructure in the city. Former mayor and area councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla said the existing community centre was built around 1986 and had served residents for nearly four decades. However, due to age and prolonged use, the building had deteriorated considerably and its structural components were no longer suitable for public use.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar, other councillors, senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration and Municipal Corporation, and Chandigarh BJP vice-president Devinder Singh Babla were also present on the occasion.

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