Almost a month after Justice Ranjit Singh, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Chairman of the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), filed an application before a Chandigarh court seeking directions to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur to pay him Rs 50,000 as compensation, a lawyer representing her today made a statement in court.

The lawyer said Dr Gurpreet Kaur had no objection to Justice Ranjit Singh’s name being deleted from the array of defendants/parties in the defamation suit filed by her.

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Advocate Sukhbir Singh, counsel for the plaintiff Dr Gurpreet Kaur, stated in court that “in the present suit the defendant No.2 (Justice Ranjit Singh) has categorically stated that the publication by defendant No.1 (Bhawna Nair, DD news anchor) is incomplete and does not reflect the true facts/statement given by him, who never intended to defame the plaintiff. However, Justice Ranjit Singh did not reply to the legal notice dated August 22, 2026, sent by the plaintiff to clarify his stand on this issue. Hence, the plaintiff was completely unaware of the complete statement of Justice Ranjit Singh and as such, there was no concealment on the part of the plaintiff. The plaintiff came to know about the complete statement of Justice Ranjit Singh only after filing the present suit. Moreover, Justice Ranjit Singh never moved an application for deletion of his incomplete statement, before any authority. In view of the above facts, the plaintiff has no objection if Justice Ranjit Singh is deleted from array of defendants/parties, subject to his no objection qua deletion of incomplete publication of Bhawna Nair from all the social media platforms.”

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Dr Gurpreet Kaur had filed a suit for damages against Justice Ranjit Singh, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Bhawna Nair. However, later the court had vacated the ex-parte ad-interim injunction order dated September 8, 2026, passed against Justice Ranjit Singh while observing that the court left him at liberty to take separate appropriate action for compensation from plaintiff for obtaining an injunction on insufficient grounds.

Advocate Charanjit Singh Bakshi, while appearing for Justice Ranjit Sigh opposed the statement recorded by counsel of Dr Gurpreet Kaur and said that the plaintiff has not followed the ‘doctrine of reasonable inquiry’ before filing the case against Justice Ranjit Singh. The Court has adjourned the hearing of the case for further arguments on November 25. Justice Ranjit Singh sought the compensation in the application filed under Section 95 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, which provides for compensation for obtaining injunction on insufficient grounds.