Punjab commission agents set to end strike

Commission agents are set to call off their strike in view of the recent rain and thunderstorm that have damaged standing wheat crop in several parts of the state.

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A meeting of the commission agents would be held here on Wednesday morning, where a decision to end the stir would be taken “in larger interest of the farmers of the state”, said Vijay Kalra, president of the Federation of Arhtiyas Association of Punjab.

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“Our fight is with the Centre and we will continue to raise our voice seeking 2.5 per cent of the MSP as our commission. At the same time, farmers in the state are going through extreme hardship with rain flattening their crops on lakhs of acres. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has offered to raise our demands with the Centre on April 11. We will discuss all these issues on Wednesday. In all likelihood, we will then start procuring wheat,” Kalra added.

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Wheat procurement operations began in the state on April 1 and the Punjab Government has set a target of procuring 122 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat this year.

Information gathered by The Tribune shows that till date only 9,632 MT wheat has arrived in the mandis, of which 6,852.80 MT has been procured.

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On Tuesday, 3,962.15 MT wheat arrived in the mandis across the state.

Sources in the Agriculture Department said reports of crop damage were still pouring in from various parts of the state, including Jalandhar and Kapurthala. Till Monday, crop on 1.25 lakh acres had been affected due to rain.

Meanwhile, officials in the state Revenue Department claimed the special girdawari had begun in all affected areas.

Farmers suffering crop loss would get Rs 20,000 per acre as compensation, with state government giving Rs 13,200 per acre from its own kitty, while Rs 6,800 per acre would come from the State Disaster Response Fund.