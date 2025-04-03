Punjab completes allotment process for 207 retail excise groups

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema has announced the successful completion of the allotment process for 207 retail excise groups for 2025-26.

The process, which commenced on March 5 and concluded on April 2, has generated an annual licence fee of Rs 9,878 crore, surpassing the projected target of Rs 9,017 crore. This represents a 9.5 per cent rise over the set reserve price.

Revealing this in a press release here, Cheema said the excise department had allotted 207 retail groups successfully through online auction and the process saw a good response.

Emphasising that the total excise revenue for 2025-26 is set to cross Rs 11,500 crore, the minister said the excise department's consistent year-on-year success is a direct result of strategic policy formulation. He said the state’s excise policy ensured the availability of high-quality liquor at competitive prices.

Cheema commended the efforts of excise officials in combating the illicit liquor trade and smuggling. He said the excise department remained steadfast in its mission to enhance revenue generation while upholding regulatory integrity and consumer welfare.