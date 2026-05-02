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Home / Punjab / Punjab computer teachers plan 'Satyagraha' with Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

Punjab computer teachers plan 'Satyagraha' with Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

'Jitthe vi Kejriwal ji baithange, asi vi baithaange,' say computer teachers; demand merger with the Education Department and implementation of the 6th Pay Commission.

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:56 PM May 02, 2026 IST
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The Computer teachers of Punjab have declared to hold a ‘Satyagraha’ alongside AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, in protest against the Punjab AAP government’s failure to fulfill the electoral promises made to them.

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The 6,640 teacher-strong, Computer Faculty Association (CFA), Punjab has declared that they will go to Delhi and start a ‘Satyagraha’ alongside AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, whenever he starts his (protest). In the wake of Kejriwal choosing the path of ‘Satyagraha’ citing a lack of justice in court proceedings, the computer teachers said, they too, “will go wherever he goes.”

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The association said that a batch of teachers from each district of Punjab will leave for Delhi, to register their protest on the “injustice meted out by the AAP”.

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In keeping with this protest, the computer faculty has also announced to boycott non-teaching work from May 1 to May 10 in the state.

State President, CFA Punjab, Pradeep Kumar Maluka, said, “Jitthe vi Kejriwal ji baithange, as vi baithaange, je oh hunger strike karange, asi vi naal karaange. (Wherever Kerjiwal sits for protest, we will also sit with him and if he holds hunger strike, we will also sit on hunger strike.)”

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Maluka said, “While Kejriwal is performing Satyagraha for his own rights and justice, computer teachers under the Punjab government have been demanding rights for the past four years. One of the electoral promises of the AAP government in 2022 was the merger of computer teachers under the education department and the implementation of the 6th pay commission, both of which remain unfulfilled. The government regularised us on papers but we’re not getting any of the benefits of regularisation.”

CFA member from Hoshiarpur, Udham Singh said, “On September 15, 2022, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had announced that the computer teachers would be shifted into the education department as a ‘Diwali gift’ and the 6th Pay Commission would be implemented. However, even after years, this has turned out to be a political gimmick. Teachers who have been serving in schools for the last 21 years are still forced to struggle for their rights.”

Merger & benefits

Reiterating their primary demands, the leaders insisted that computer teachers be merged into the Education Department without any conditions and be given the benefits of the 6th Pay Commission. Additionally, financial aid and government jobs should be provided to the families of deceased teachers. They warned that if the government does not accept their demands soon, they will start the Satyagraha alongside Kejriwal in Delhi and will also protest on the streets of Sangrur.

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