Home / Punjab / Punjab conducts first-ever liver transplant at Mohali's PILBS

Punjab conducts first-ever liver transplant at Mohali's PILBS

State govt says procedure marks milestone in public healthcare, reducing reliance on private hospitals

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:55 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Punjab has successfully conducted its first-ever liver transplant at the Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (PILBS), Mohali, the state government said on Wednesday.

According to an official release, this is the first time since Independence that a Punjab government has ensured one of the most complex and expensive life-saving medical procedures is available within a publicly funded state institution, rather than being outsourced to metropolitan private hospitals.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the operationalisation of liver transplant services at PILBS reflects the Bhagwant Mann government’s approach to healthcare.

Punjab carries one of the heaviest liver disease burdens in the country. Hepatitis C prevalence ranges from 0.56% to as high as 3.6%, compared to a national average of around 0.3%, translating to an estimated 1.5 to 10 lakh affected individuals.

Hepatitis B prevalence stands at approximately 1 to 1.5%. Alcohol-related liver disease accounts for over 40% of cirrhosis cases nationally, and Punjab’s higher alcohol consumption rates compound this risk.

