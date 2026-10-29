Punjab Cong chief Pargat Singh’s absence overshadows Asian Champions Trophy inauguration

With several former hockey Olympians from the state attending the opening ceremony of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, the absence of Pargat Singh, former India captain and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA, left fans wondering why the celebrated Olympian was missing.

Was Pargat occupied with political commitments, or was he not invited amid differences with the ruling party, given his position as a Congress leader? Such questions surfaced in the stadium galleries as prominent figures from Indian hockey gathered for the occasion.

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Government officials, however, maintained that Pargat had been invited. “He was very much invited for the opening ceremony, and the invitation was also received. There’s no such thing as having political indifferences. What he has achieved for the state and the nation cannot be forgotten. His achievements are above politics,” said a senior government functionary involved in organising the tournament.

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The ceremony featured tributes and introductions to several hockey Olympians, including Col Balbir Singh, Rajinder Singh Senior, Balbir Singh Randhawa, Balwinder Singh Shammi, Baljit Singh Dhillon, Harpreet Singh Mander, Gagan Ajit Singh, Gurbaj Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi, Gurjit Kaur, Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh. International players, including Rajbir Kaur, Jugraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jagdeep Gill and Ripudaman Singh, were also mentioned.

However, Pargat’s name and presence remained conspicuously absent from the event.

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Pargat was unavailable for comment until the report was filed, while officials declined to explain his absence. A senior official, speaking anonymously, suggested that the former skipper could have been occupied with a Congress protest in Mansa following his appointment to head the Punjab Congress. The official also speculated that the organisers might not have invited him, although the government maintained otherwise. Neither explanation was independently confirmed.

The 61-year-old former defender, born in Mithapur, represented India at the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics and captained the national team. A three-time MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment, he received the Arjuna Award in 1989 and the Padma Shri in 1998. After retiring from international hockey, he served as Punjab’s Director of Sports and as a Superintendent of Police.