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Home / Punjab / Punjab Cong chief Warring leads protest over electoral rolls in Ferozepur

Punjab Cong chief Warring leads protest over electoral rolls in Ferozepur

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Anirudh Gupta
Tribune News Service
Ferozepur, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Hundreds of Congress workers led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring staged a protest outside the District Administrative Complex in Ferozepur on Monday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and questioning the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

The protesters took out a march and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gyanesh Kumar. Warring alleged that large-scale changes were being made to electoral rolls and claimed that the exercise could adversely affect the democratic process.

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He said the alleged deletion of voters’ names from electoral rolls was a serious matter. Warring claimed that nearly 13.8 crore names had been removed from electoral rolls across the country. Referring to elections in Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana, he questioned the manner in which electoral rolls were being revised.

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Warring also questioned the process of appointing Election Commissioners and said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been raising concerns over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls for several years. He also referred to alleged objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in certain matters.

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