Punjab Cong rift widens as MP Ghubaya seeks Warring’s resignation

Infighting in the Punjab Congress intensified on Thursday after Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya publicly demanded the resignation of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, alleging he was not working properly. The remarks came a day before the scheduled nine-day tour of the AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab affairs.

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Ghubaya, who is in Delhi for the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, said several leaders and party members did not accept Warring’s leadership.

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Party sources noted his statement echoed demands already raised by dissenting leaders, including Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Randhawa. Hours later, leaders close to Warring demanded disciplinary action against Ghubaya, arguing he had questioned Rahul Gandhi’s decision to retain Warring as PPCC chief.

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The comments came days after AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal admonished senior leaders for airing internal disputes publicly. Ghubaya maintained that party leaders had full faith in Rahul Gandhi and hoped he would resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, Channi’s absence from the Lok Sabha when Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, drew attention. He was in Faridkot leading a protest over alleged paper leaks in the pharmacy officers’ recruitment exam. Though Channi had earlier said “all is well” after meeting Venugopal, his absence was noted as significant.

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Sources said Rahul Gandhi was likely to step in personally to handle the Punjab Congress rift. Warring dismissed reports of his resignation, calling them “fictional stories” spread by AAP’s IT cell. He said district-wise tours would be conducted under the “Har Booth Congress Mazboot” campaign across 18 districts in nine days.

Meanwhile, Congress circles are abuzz about a “secret” meeting between Warring, Channi and Randhawa in Delhi on Tuesday night. The meeting that took place at the Delhi residence of Randhawa is said to have been facilitated by a media agency that has been working with party leaders.

While the three leaders have remained tight-lipped about the discussions, party sources claimed the meeting revolved around calls for Warring to step down as the PPCC chief.

Channi and Randhawa reportedly argued with Warring that his popularity had declined and it would be in the interest of both the party and Warring himself if he resigned. Nothing concrete reportedly came out of the meeting.