Punjab Congress aims for 2027 victory with new leadership and united front

Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot on Thursday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here, seeking blessings of Guru Sahib and expressing gratitude following the appointment of the new state party chief.

The visit was also aimed at projecting a united face of the Congress ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with several senior leaders, sitting and former MLAs, former ministers and party workers from different constituencies accompanying the two leaders.

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However, former Punjab Congress president and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi were absent. They were participating in a protest led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

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A large number of Congress workers welcomed Pargat Singh and Sachin Pilot at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport with dhol beats and slogans.

After paying obeisance, Pargat Singh said the visit was not meant for political activity but to express gratitude to the Almighty and seek the blessings of Guru Sahib.

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He said the delegation would also visit Durgiana Temple, St Paul's Church, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath and Dera Ballan as part of the religious tour. He said prayers were offered for the welfare of all.

“Congress has never believed in the politics of hatred or confrontation. We want to uphold the politics that is committed to the Constitution of the country and the spirit of Punjabiyat,” he said.

Pargat Singh said the party had capable leaders and there was space for everyone to contribute. Describing himself as a team player, he said leading the Punjab Congress was a collective responsibility.

“Punjab is our target, and the Congress is the vehicle to achieve that goal,” he said.

Sachin Pilot flags drugs, corruption as key challenges, eyes 2027 return to power

Sachin Pilot said he hoped the coming years would bring a better future for Punjab and the younger generation. He identified drug abuse and corruption as among the major challenges facing the state and called for collective efforts to restore prosperity and accelerate development.

Pilot said the Congress had entrusted Pargat Singh with the responsibility of leading the state unit and expressed confidence that party leaders from all districts and constituencies would work together under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Highlighting Punjab's contribution to the country, he said the state was important not only for the Congress but also for the nation as a whole. He called for united efforts to ensure the state's prosperity and development.

With the Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress would work collectively and secure a majority to form the government in Punjab.