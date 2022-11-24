Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring claims threat to life

Ludhiana, November 23
Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today said law and order in Punjab has deteriorated.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting, Warring said anti-social elements had even threatened him. “There is a race among people to possess weapons and violence is increasing day by day,” he pointed out, while recalling that how people were being killed for the alleged crimes they committed years ago.
He said when the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, was questioned about the deteriorating law and order, he started drawing comparisons with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The PCC chief said Punjab had slipped down to 18th spot in the overall development index.
Replying to a question about the AAP’s performance in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Warring said, “Like Kejriwal claims to give in writing, I am also giving it in writing that the AAP will not win a single seat in Himachal.” He said the AAP was squandering away Punjab’s resources in Gujarat.
To a question on farmers’ agitation and demands, Warring said the Congress has always supported farming community.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt
Questions Punjab-cadre officer’s selection day after he opte...
Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba
The possibility of it containing an improvised explosive dev...
This Maharashtra man celebrated his birthday in a crematorium
Gautam Ratan More, who turned 54 on November 19, hosts a bir...