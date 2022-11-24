Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring claims threat to life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today said law and order in Punjab has deteriorated.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting, Warring said anti-social elements had even threatened him. “There is a race among people to possess weapons and violence is increasing day by day,” he pointed out, while recalling that how people were being killed for the alleged crimes they committed years ago.

He said when the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, was questioned about the deteriorating law and order, he started drawing comparisons with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The PCC chief said Punjab had slipped down to 18th spot in the overall development index.

Replying to a question about the AAP’s performance in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Warring said, “Like Kejriwal claims to give in writing, I am also giving it in writing that the AAP will not win a single seat in Himachal.” He said the AAP was squandering away Punjab’s resources in Gujarat.

To a question on farmers’ agitation and demands, Warring said the Congress has always supported farming community.