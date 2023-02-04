Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring urges CM Bhagwant Mann to consider release of Navjot Sidhu from jail

PTI

Chandigarh, February 4

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to consider early release of Navjot Singh Sidhu who is serving a year-long sentence in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case.

The appeal comes a day after the Punjab Cabinet approved a proposal of granting special remission to five convicts serving terms in jails. However, Sidhu's name does not figure in the list.

“I appeal to Chief Minister @BhagwantMann Sahab to consider the early release of senior @INCIndia leader @sherryontopp Navjot Singh Sidhu Ji also. Matters of justice should be treated above the partisan divide,” Warring tweeted.

There had been speculation that Sidhu might be granted special remission on Republic Day.

Several Punjab Congress leaders had last month lambasted the AAP government for not releasing Sidhu.

On May 20 last year, Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, was jailed following his surrender before a court in Patiala after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.