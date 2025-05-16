DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab Congress chief Warring takes dig at AAP’s ‘war on drugs’

Punjab Congress chief Warring takes dig at AAP’s ‘war on drugs’

‘Listen to your own MLA before trying to blame others’
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:26 PM May 16, 2025 IST
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Tribune file
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government for its tall claims about “war on drugs”, saying that the party was trying to create an “ugly optical illusion” to fool people.

He observed that the AAP optics could not have come at a worst time when Punjab was still mourning the death of 27 people killed in the hooch tragedy in Majitha.

Reacting to the claims made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at a programme today, he asked them which war they were talking about when people were dying after consuming spurious liquor, besides drug overdose.

“While the funeral pyres of those 27 unfortunate people are yet to cool down, you are celebrating a lost war,” he told the AAP leaders while maintaining that the AAP was trying to create an “optical illusion” about the war on drugs.

Warring quoted former police officer and AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for revealing that the AAP leaders were involved in the trade of illicit and spurious liquor. “Listen to your own MLA before trying to blame others,” Warring told them, while countering Mann and Kejriwal’s allegations against other parties’ governments, accusing them of patronising the drug mafia.

