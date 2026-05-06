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Home / Punjab / Punjab Congress condemns Jalandhar, Amritsar blasts; slams AAP govt over law and order

Punjab Congress condemns Jalandhar, Amritsar blasts; slams AAP govt over law and order

Raja Warring terms incidents ‘failure’ of government, Partap Bajwa flags conflicting statements

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:22 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa with Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring addresses a press conference at the party office in Chandigarh. PTI file
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The Punjab Congress on Wednesday condemned the recent blast incidents in Jalandhar and Amritsar, warning that such occurrences pose a serious threat to the state’s hard-earned peace.

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State party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the recurring nature of such incidents reflects a “complete failure” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to maintain law and order.

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He cautioned against treating the situation lightly, remarking that Punjab’s peace had come at a “huge cost” and must not be jeopardised.

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Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also questioned the Punjab government over what he termed as “contradictory statements” regarding the blasts.

He pointed out that while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had alleged a role of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the state’s Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had indicated the involvement of Pakistan’s ISI-backed elements.

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“The people of Punjab deserve clarity. Whom should they trust — the political leadership or the state police chief?” Bajwa asked.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also criticised the Chief Minister’s remarks, terming them “shameful and shocking” for someone holding the Home portfolio. He accused Mann of attempting to evade responsibility by attributing the incidents to a political conspiracy.

He added that serious allegations made against the Centre warranted a response from the Union Home Ministry, questioning whether such claims would be substantiated in official investigations or remained “mere political rhetoric”.

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