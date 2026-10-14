DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Parminder Singh Jhota murder case: Punjab Congress demands speedy arrest, warns of stir

Parminder Singh Jhota murder case: Punjab Congress demands speedy arrest, warns of stir

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh and CM Bhagwant Mann’s former OSD Manjit Singh Sidhu, who joined the party on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to arrest all those accused in the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, failing which the party would stage a protest outside his office on Wednesday.

Singh and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other senior leaders visited Jhota’s residence before proceeding to rain-affected mandis in Bathinda and Ferozepur.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, the newly appointed Punjab Congress president said the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) much-publicised ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign stood exposed.

Advertisement

Related news: One ‘Jhota’ taken in 2022, another in 2026: Sidhu Moosewala’s father mourns Parvinder Jhota’s killing

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, said the killing, along with the recent incidents involving Sangrur’s Gulzar Singh and Jagseer Singh and the alleged torture of Mohanjit Singh raised serious questions over the state government’s handling of the drug menace.

Advertisement

Mann’s former OSD joins party

Manjit Singh Sidhu, former officer of special duty (OSD) to CM Bhagwant Mann, joined the Congress on Tuesday.

Sidhu said he had been waiting for the right opportunity to engage in constructive politics. He said he saw new hope in the Congress and in the way Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi was taking up national issues.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts