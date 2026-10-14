Parminder Singh Jhota murder case: Punjab Congress demands speedy arrest, warns of stir

Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to arrest all those accused in the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, failing which the party would stage a protest outside his office on Wednesday.

Singh and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other senior leaders visited Jhota’s residence before proceeding to rain-affected mandis in Bathinda and Ferozepur.

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Addressing a press conference, the newly appointed Punjab Congress president said the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) much-publicised ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign stood exposed.

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Related news: One ‘Jhota’ taken in 2022, another in 2026: Sidhu Moosewala’s father mourns Parvinder Jhota’s killing

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, said the killing, along with the recent incidents involving Sangrur’s Gulzar Singh and Jagseer Singh and the alleged torture of Mohanjit Singh raised serious questions over the state government’s handling of the drug menace.

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Mann’s former OSD joins party

Manjit Singh Sidhu, former officer of special duty (OSD) to CM Bhagwant Mann, joined the Congress on Tuesday.

Sidhu said he had been waiting for the right opportunity to engage in constructive politics. He said he saw new hope in the Congress and in the way Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi was taking up national issues.