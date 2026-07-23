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Home / Punjab / Punjab Congress differences come to fore again at Delhi meeting

Punjab Congress differences come to fore again at Delhi meeting

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress leaders hold discussion with top brass in Delhi.
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Heated arguments were witnessed during a meeting of Punjab Congress leaders convened by AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal to discuss the 2027 Assembly poll strategy here on Wednesday evening.

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The meet attended by Punjab Affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet Singh remained inconclusive. None of the leaders was ready to speak about the meeting.

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Sources said Channi offered to resign as campaign committee chairman if Warring continued as the PCC chief. Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet are also learnt to have spoken about the party ignoring survey reports.

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Venugopal reportedly expressed annoyance with Warring, Channi and Randhawa over washing the party’s dirty linen in public. He reportedly told the leaders to work in tandem as the Assembly elections were approaching.

However, the anti-Warring leaders expressed their opposition to Warring continuing as the state unit chief. One of the senior leaders reportedly told Baghel that it was up to him to take the party towards victory or defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

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After Venugopal left the meeting, Channi and Randhawa also left, while Baghel and Warring remained seated. The dissenting leaders were in no mood to relent.

Sources said the arguments started after the party’s election strategist, Sunil Kanugolu, presented a report indicating the party’s dip in the Malwa region, especially after the party decided to retain Warring as the PCC chief.

A senior leader said the party high command had tried to bring Warring, Channi and Randhawa together during the meeting, but in vain.

Baghel said as some leaders could not come, the meeting had been called again tomorrow.

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