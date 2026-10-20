Punjab Congress issues detailed roadmap for ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee has directed all its district units to strictly adhere to a fixed calendar of programmes under the ongoing “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” campaign and ensure the largest possible participation in the INDIA bloc’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1.

In a circular issued on October 19, Hardip Singh Kingra, chief co-ordinator of the campaign in Punjab, has asked District Congress Committee presidents to implement the programmes under the guidance of six AICC observers and six PPCC observers appointed for the drive. The instructions follow an AICC communication (letter No. Org-7/787 dated October 16).

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Key programmes lined up

The schedule begins with district-level press conferences on October 26, in which senior local Congress leaders are to be involved and full details shared with the observers.

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On October 27, district presidents will hold meetings with senior leaders and all block presidents. The next day, block-level meetings will be organised to train Booth Level Agents (BLAs) on verifying electoral rolls.

From October 27 to November 4, BLAs and “Vote Rakshaks” have been tasked with scrutinising the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) lists obtained from Booth Level Officers and Electoral Registration Officers. They will also verify the names of new voters. The verified and signed lists are to be submitted to block presidents by November 5.

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Village-level meetings at traditional chaupals (manjis) will be held from November 6 to 24. These gatherings will include voters whose names have been deleted from the rolls, village elders, panchayat members and local residents. The programmes will focus on awareness about Article 326 of the Constitution, alleged vote theft, singing of the national anthem and distribution of pamphlets. Participation of senior AICC and PPCC leaders along with local and social media publicity has been emphasised.

Special focus on Nov 1 rally and ‘Dilli Chalo’

District units have been specifically directed to maximise mobilisation from their areas for the November 1 national rally of the INDIA alliance partners at Ramlila Maidan and complete all logistical arrangements well in advance.

The campaign will conclude with the “Dilli Chalo” programme on November 25 and 26. Districts have been asked to send lists of vehicles, passenger details and route captains to the AICC Central Control Room on time and ensure departure of contingents as per the fixed schedule.

Kingra has urged all district presidents to implement the programmes with full seriousness and send daily progress reports.

The “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” campaign is part of the Congress’s nationwide agitation against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The party has claimed that a large number of genuine voters were deleted during the exercise and has been demanding accountability from the Election Commission.