Punjab Congress leader Jagwinderpal Singh joins AAP

PTI

Chandigarh, October 19

Congress leader Jagwinderpal Singh, who unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab assembly polls from Majitha, joined the Aam Aadmi Party here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducted Singh into the party.

Welcoming Singh, Mann said the people of Punjab are "very happy" with the working and policies of the AAP government.

"We are working diligently to take the state forward in every field and the leaders who want to work for the people of Punjab are welcome in the AAP," he said in a statement issued by the party.

The party is getting stronger in every corner of the country, he said.

Jagwinderpal Singh had been with the Congress since 1987. He remained a councillor in 1992. He was also the Punjab Youth Congress' general secretary in 1999.

