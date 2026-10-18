Punjab Congress leaders meet murder victims’ kin

Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot on Saturday met families of people allegedly killed by gangsters in Ludhiana and surrounding areas. He was accompanied by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Pargat Singh, former party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and senior leaders Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Vijay Inder Singla.

The visit projected a united front within the state Congress leadership. Pilot visited families at Bhinder village in Dharamkot, Nihal Singh Wala and Gidderwindi near Sidhwan, before meeting Namdhari sect head Satguru Uday Singh at Bhaini Sahib. The Congress leaders expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that the party would pursue their demand for justice.

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Pilot began his five-day state tour on October 16, with visits planned across 11 districts to meet families affected by gang violence. The outreach comes after changes in the state party leadership, as Congress seeks to make law and order a key issue ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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In a social media post, Warring said the leaders had met the family of kabaddi player Tejpal Singh, who was murdered in Gidderwindi, Jagraon, on October 31, 2025. He alleged that Punjab’s law-and-order situation had deteriorated under the AAP government and cited the killings of Tejpal Singh and anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

The visit to Bhaini Sahib also drew attention to the Namdhari sect’s political significance.

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Pargat and Pilot also met family of Parminder Singh ‘Vicky’, who was shot dead by robbers in Moga in June 2023. Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, they hoped the family would get justice at the earliest. They accused AAP of failing to ensure public safety, alleging that criminal elements were operating with impunity.