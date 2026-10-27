Punjab Congress leaders squeezed into SUV; BJP and AAP turn car ride into political roast

A meeting meant to project unity within the Punjab Congress has turned into a political talking point, with a video of several senior party leaders squeezed into a single SUV triggering a flurry of sarcastic posts from the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The video, shared by leaders of both parties, shows Congress leader Sachin Pilot behind the wheel, party general secretary KC Venugopal in the front passenger seat and Punjab Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Raja Warring and Pargat Singh squeezed into the rear.

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The visuals quickly became ammunition for political rivals, who used the crowded car ride to take potshots at the Congress.

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Pilot offered his version of the journey, saying, “I was driving, and Venugopal ji was sitting in the front. It was Pargat Singh ji’s car. Raja ji and Channi ji were sitting with us. Bajwa ji hosted the lunch.”

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਕੁੱਛੜ ਬੈਠੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ!! ਨਾ ਤਾਂ ਪਾਇਲਟ ਮੋਗੇ ਤੋਂ ਹੈ, ਨਾ ਹੀ ਵੇਣੂਗੋਪਾਲ ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰਪੁਰ ਤੋਂ! ਵਿਚਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੂੰ ਸੀਟ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲੀ🤔🤔 @AAPPunjab @BhagwantMann @msisodia https://t.co/grINtYIWaF — Baltej Pannu (@BaltejPannu) October 26, 2026

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AAP: ‘Punjab Congress sitting in the laps of Delhi leaders’

AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu seized on the video to target the Congress over what he portrayed as the dominance of its central leadership in Punjab.

“Punjab Congress is sitting in the laps of the leaders from Delhi! Neither is Pilot from Moga nor is Venugopal from Hoshiarpur! Poor state president Pargat Singh did not even get a seat,” Pannu said in a sarcastic post.

His remarks focused on the presence of the central leadership alongside senior Punjab Congress leaders, while suggesting that even the state unit’s president had been left struggling for space.

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਪੰਡ ਬੰਨ ਕੇ ਗੱਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੁੱਟ ਤਾਂ ਲਈ, ਪਰ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਰੱਖਣ ਇਹ ਸਹੀ ਸਲਾਮਤ ਗੱਡੀ ਵਿਚੋਂ ਉਤਰ ਦੇ ਨੇ ਜਾ ਨਹੀਂ। https://t.co/uGDfeGBhu3 — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) October 26, 2026

Ravneet Bittu: ‘Keep an eye on whether they get out safely’

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu also joined the political roast, using the crowded SUV to take a swipe at the Congress.

“The leaders from Delhi have tied up the Punjab Congress into a bundle and thrown it into the car. But I request the media to keep an eye on whether they manage to get out of the car safely or not,” Bittu said.

The remark added another layer to the mockery, with the BJP using the visuals to question the Congress’s leadership arrangements and the influence of its central leaders over the state unit.

ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਇਹ ਗੱਡੀ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਤਾਂ ਬੈਠੇ ਨੇ! ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਵਾਂਗ ਗੱਡੀ ਦੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਲਟਕਣਾ ਤਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ, ਬਲਤੇਜ ਪੰਨੂ ਜੀ! Hanger ਤੇ Leader ਦਾ ਫ਼ਰਕ ਤਾਂ ਸਮਝੋ! 😂 @BaltejPannu @AAPPunjab @BhagwantMann https://t.co/7ZPEgEbPg1 — Durlabh singh (@Raresidhu) October 26, 2026

Congress hits back with ‘hanger and leader’ jibe

The Congress retaliated through Durlabh Singh, considered close to former Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring, who took aim at the AAP leadership.

Singh shared a video showing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hanging from the side of a moving vehicle during an AAP roadshow, while party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was inside the vehicle or positioned through its sunroof.

Taking a dig at Pannu, Singh wrote, “At least these leaders are sitting inside the car! Unlike your leaders, who have to hang from the side of the vehicle, Baltej Pannu ji! Understand the difference between a hanger and a leader!”

The post, accompanied by a laughing emoji, turned the exchange into a battle of competing political visuals, with the Congress seeking to shift the focus to the AAP’s own roadshow optics.

From unity meeting to social media battle

The episode follows a day-long marathon meeting between Punjab Congress leaders and the party’s central leadership in Chandigarh. While the meeting was intended to bring the state unit’s senior leaders together, the SUV video gave political opponents an opportunity to question the relationship between the Punjab leadership and the party high command.