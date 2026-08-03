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Home / Punjab / Punjab: Congress MLAs raise issue of 'paper leaks', seek resignation of Education Minister Bains

Punjab: Congress MLAs raise issue of 'paper leaks', seek resignation of Education Minister Bains

During the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa raises the issue of alleged multiple examination paper leaks in the last four-and-a-half years

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:04 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa stage a protest against the alleged pharmacist paper leak on the first day of the Monsoon Session at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
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Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Punjab Assembly on Monday as opposition Congress MLAs raised the issue of alleged multiple paper leaks and sought resignation of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

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Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan briefly adjourned the proceedings after the Congress MLAs trooped to the Well of the House on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

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During the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue of alleged multiple examination paper leaks in the last four-and-a-half years.

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Bajwa, pointing towards Education Minister Bains, said he visited the protest site of the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in Delhi where he demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Bajwa alleged that six exam paper leak incidents took place during the AAP regime and demanded the resignation of Bains.

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Referring to the recent cheating racket unearthed during the pharmacy officer recruitment exam, Bajwa also demanded resignation of Health Minister Balbir Singh.

Responding to the allegation, Bains said he will respond after the Question Hour.

Bajwa along with other Congress MLAs continued to press for resignation of Bains and Singh, even as the Speaker urged them to let the proceedings of the House continue.

Not paying any heed to the Speaker, the Congress MLAs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema slammed the Congress MLAs' conduct in the House and accused them of indulging in a drama.

Lauding the Mann government's works, Cheema said government jobs were given only on merit basis.

As the Congress MLAs continued sloganeering and seeking resignation of both the ministers, the speaker adjourned the proceedings for a brief period.

The opposition has been targeting the AAP government over the alleged multiple examination paper leaks following the detection of a recent cheating racket in the pharmacy officer recruitment exam.

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