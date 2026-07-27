Punjab Congress MPs protest in Parliament, demand CM Mann’s resignation over paper leaks

Congress MPs from Punjab on Monday staged a protest in Parliament, demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over alleged repeated paper leaks and the reported lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala.

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The protesting MPs — Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Amar Singh and Sher Singh Ghubaya accused the AAP government of failing to protect the interests of students and workers in the state.

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The Congress leaders alleged that six recruitment examination paper leaks had taken place in Punjab over the past four years, affecting more than five lakh students. They claimed the state government had failed to take responsibility for the incidents.

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Talking to reporters, Congress leader Amar Singh said, “Four to five paper leaks took place in Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann refuse to accept them. The sanitation workers asked for an increase in their pay. They were beaten up. We demand that a case be registered against the police officers who committed these atrocities, and the Chief Minister should resign.”

The Congress leaders also condemned the alleged police action against sanitation workers protesting in Barnala, accusing the state administration of using excessive force.

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Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the protest in Parliament was aimed at holding the Punjab government accountable. “Today, all of us participating in the protest have demanded Bhagwant Mann’s resignation. The way the protesters were lathicharged and beaten, and the way mothers and sisters were injured, has been witnessed in hospitals. An FIR should be registered against those who carried out the lathicharge and committed these atrocities,” he said.