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Home / Punjab / Punjab Congress plans outreach through cycle, bus rallies, foot marches

Punjab Congress plans outreach through cycle, bus rallies, foot marches

Party’s ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ campaign to kick off on Nov 12

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:34 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders at a rally.
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The Congress on Wednesday announced multiple campaigns a day ahead of the commencement of the party’s ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ campaign.Led by the Punjab Congress Chief Pargat Singh and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, senior Congress leaders are expected to cover all regions and present their roadmap for the state’s future. To transform the campaign into a mass movement, cycle rallies, bus campaigns and foot marches will be organised, with Congress leaders and workers reaching out directly to people.

“Senior Congress leaders and party workers will conduct outreach programmes in different regions to make people aware of the issues confronting Punjab,” Pargat Singh said, adding that the Congress was not merely seeking to expose the failures of the present government but also aimed to develop a clear vision to put Punjab back on the path of progress and prosperity.

“For this purpose, extensive consultations will be held with intellectuals, academicians, experts, industrialists, farmers, labourers, traders, youth, women and various social organisations across the state,” he added.

The leader said the future of Punjab was not the exclusive concern of the Congress party or its leaders, adding, “Every citizen of Punjab was a stakeholder in the state's future. Farmers, labourers, employees, traders, industrialists, youth, women and intellectuals all had an equal right to express their views on the direction Punjab should take.”

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Bajwa said the ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ was not merely a political campaign but a struggle for Punjab’s rights, dignity and a better future. “The Congress will bring together every section connected with Punjab, demand answers from the AAP government and present a development roadmap for 2027 based on suggestions received from the people.”

Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot is scheduled to flag off the cycle yatra from Chamkaur Sahib on Thursday.

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