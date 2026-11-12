Punjab Congress plans outreach through cycle, bus rallies, foot marches

“Senior Congress leaders and party workers will conduct outreach programmes in different regions to make people aware of the issues confronting Punjab,” Pargat Singh said, adding that the Congress was not merely seeking to expose the failures of the present government but also aimed to develop a clear vision to put Punjab back on the path of progress and prosperity.

“For this purpose, extensive consultations will be held with intellectuals, academicians, experts, industrialists, farmers, labourers, traders, youth, women and various social organisations across the state,” he added.

The leader said the future of Punjab was not the exclusive concern of the Congress party or its leaders, adding, “Every citizen of Punjab was a stakeholder in the state's future. Farmers, labourers, employees, traders, industrialists, youth, women and intellectuals all had an equal right to express their views on the direction Punjab should take.”

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Bajwa said the ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ was not merely a political campaign but a struggle for Punjab’s rights, dignity and a better future. “The Congress will bring together every section connected with Punjab, demand answers from the AAP government and present a development roadmap for 2027 based on suggestions received from the people.”

Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot is scheduled to flag off the cycle yatra from Chamkaur Sahib on Thursday.