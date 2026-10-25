Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh alleges Rs 4,000-cr procurement scam

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Saturday accused the state government of an alleged Rs 4,000-crore scam in paddy procurement, alleging that “looteraas from Delhi” were out to plunder the state.

During a visit to the grain market at Kukkad Pind in his Jalandhar Cantonment Assembly segment, he criticised delays in procurement and lifting, claiming inadequate planning had left farmers struggling to sell their produce.

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Pargat alleged that the government had entered into a purported deal worth Rs 200 per gunny bag involving rice millers and private agencies. After hearing farmers’ grievances, he contacted Food and Supplies Department officials over the call and reprimanded them over the delays, saying the situation on the ground contradicted the government’s claims.

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The leader alleged that paddy was arriving at mandis without adequate arrangements for its procurement and lifting. He claimed the government had awarded a contract to a favoured rice mill instead of ensuring an efficient system involving multiple agencies. Questioning the reliance on a single agency, he warned that the arrangement could trigger confrontations between farmers and commission agents, while adding to farmers difficulties.

He further accused the government of lacking foresight and failing to make timely arrangements.