Punjab Congress releases ‘Lahnat Patar’ against AAP govt

The Punjab Congress on Friday released a detailed charge sheet, titled 'Lahnat Patar', against the AAP government, accusing it of failures on several fronts, including border security, women’s safety, the state’s rising debt, alleged protection of gangsters, and losses suffered by farmers.

The document lists multiple allegations against the state government, with each section ending with the word 'lahnat'.

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The Congress highlighted cases of girls going missing or being abducted in Jalandhar over the past three months. It also sought answers over the death of Parminder Singh Jhota, who had spoken out against drug peddlers, and the assault on Mohanjeet Singh and the murders of Gulzar Singh and Bikramjeet Singh.

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The document claimed that Punjab’s debt had crossed Rs 5 lakh crore and questioned how long the financial burden would be passed on to future generations. It demanded answers from the government over the state's mounting debt.

The Congress also sought a clear account of the government’s claim of generating Rs 20,000 crore in revenue from mining, alleging that illegal mining continued in the state.

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Raising concerns over law and order, the party pointed to gangsters giving interviews and issuing threats from inside jails. Referring to statements by the Director General of Police (DGP) and observations by the High Court, it questioned why effective action had not been taken against high-profile gangsters.

The charge sheet accused the AAP government of weakening the farmers’ agitation and raised questions over the situation at the Shambhu border and the alleged permission given to the Haryana government to use force.

The Congress also questioned the delay in releasing pending dearness allowance (DA) to government employees.

On the agricultural front, the party claimed that farmers had suffered a loss of Rs 3,600 crore due to a reduction of Rs 200 per quintal in oilseed prices on an estimated 180 lakh metric tonnes of produce. It questioned the government’s earlier assurances of providing full support to farmers.