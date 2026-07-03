Punjab Congress reshuffle triggers dissent; Channi supporters gather outside his home as Warring is retained

The signs of discontent within the Punjab Congress came into the open on Friday as supporters of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi began gathering at his residence in Chamkaur Sahib since morning, expressing resentment over the party high command's recent organisational appointments ahead of the Assembly elections.

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The gathering is being viewed by political observers as the first open display of dissatisfaction following the Congress leadership's decision to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

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Several party workers and leaders who assembled at Channi's residence said they had expected the former Chief Minister to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the state unit. The resentment was openly expressed during the meeting, with several leaders arguing that Channi's appointment as the PPCC president would have strengthened the party's prospects in the Assembly elections.

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Though Channi himself did not issue any statement on the recent appointments till the filing of this report, his supporters, including several former MLAs and senior Congress leaders, openly demanded that the party high command reconsider its decision. They maintained that Channi remained one of the Congress' strongest mass leaders in Punjab and that projecting him as the organisational face of the party would have helped consolidate support across different sections of society.

Among those who reached Channi's residence were former ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and OP Soni. While speaking to mediapersons, the leaders said they had come to meet Channi and would continue to follow his directions regarding the party's future course.

Several leaders present at the gathering stopped short of directly criticising the Congress high command but made it clear that they believed the decision had disappointed a large section of party workers. They said the Congress needed a strong and widely acceptable leader to spearhead its campaign against the ruling government and asserted that Channi was best suited for the role.

Former legislators and district-level leaders present at the meeting also voiced similar views, saying that appointing Channi as the PPCC president before the elections could have energised the party cadre. They argued that Channi's tenure as Chief Minister and his connect with grassroots workers made him the natural choice to lead the organisation into the Assembly elections.

The public expression of dissent comes at a time when the Congress is attempting to project unity and strengthen its organisational machinery ahead of the crucial electoral battle. While the party leadership has so far remained silent on the discontent, political observers believe the developments in Chamkaur Sahib indicate that the recent appointments have not gone down well with a section of senior leaders and workers.

With Channi maintaining silence and his supporters rallying behind him, attention will now be on whether the Congress high command engages with the disgruntled leaders to prevent the organisational differences from widening in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections.

Sources said Channi would issue a statement and address his supporters in the evening.