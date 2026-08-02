Punjab Congress rivalry plays out in open as Channi, Warring supporters face off

Fissures in the Punjab Congress came to the fore on Saturday as supporters of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had heated exchanges at party events in Sangrur and Patiala.

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Chaos marred the party event in Patiala as supporters of both leaders entered into a scuffle while indulging in sloganeering. They tossed chairs at the Sangrur event. Meanwhile, the party suspended former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur for anti-party activities.

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Ex-MLA Jalalpur suspended

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Within a couple of hours after his suspension from the party, Channi reached his home in Patiala. Party insiders said Channi held a closed-door meeting with Jalalpur.

Channi said he would take up Jalalpur's suspension with the party high command. “I appeal to workers not to disrupt party event. The party is supreme and we should all work to highlight issues concerning Punjab rather than eyeing top posts,” Channi told reporters at the former MLA's residence.

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The party had organised both events as part of its "Har Booth, Congress Mazboot" campaign. All-India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel attended both events.

He asserted that the Congress high command would decide the CM and other ministers after the party comes to power in the state in the Assembly poll scheduled for early next year.

At Sangrur, supporters of both leaders tossed chairs. They traded abuses and even raised slogans against party leaders. A Channi supporter demanded that the Jalandhar MP be declared the chief ministerial face, saying it reflected the sentiments of party workers. In reaction, Warring backers also raised slangs in his favour.

As Raja Warring began addressing the gathering, he warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against those responsible for disrupting an official party programme and damaging the party's image.

However, it had little effect on the workers, who continued to raise slogans in favour of Channi. Among those present on the occasion were Vijay Inder Singla, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Rajinder Deepa.

Citing the example of former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Baghel warned that the party had shown the door to those "created indiscipline" and would do the same with others who followed suit.

Earlier in Patiala, some senior Congress leaders skipped the event. Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi too stayed away from it.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh and senior party leader Brahm Mohindra were present. Supporters of the former CM raised slogans like “Channi liyao, Punjab bachao”, disrupting the programme. Visibly angry Warring repeatedly appealed to the workers to maintain discipline and allow the meeting to continue.

Despite his requests, sloganeering continued for some time before the programme could resume. A former MLA said the Congress leadership should hear the workers. “You cannot ignore the workers,” the leader said.