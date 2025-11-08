DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab Congress sends 26 lakh signatures to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor’ campaign

Punjab Congress sends 26 lakh signatures to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor’ campaign

The signature campaign in Punjab was launched by PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring over a month ago

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:50 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Congress leaders load trunks containing over 26 lakh forms against ‘vote chori’ on a truck being sent to the AICC office in Delhi on Saturday.
Advertisement

Punjab Congress today dispatched over 26 lakh signed forms against vote theft under the campaign ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor’ launched by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement

A truck carrying 26,30,845 signed forms was flagged off by senior party leaders including Ravinder Dalvi, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Nabha, Pargat Singh and Kuljit Nagra from the PCC headquarters here today.

Advertisement

The signature campaign in Punjab was launched by PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring over a month ago.

Advertisement

Senior leader and AICC joint treasurer Vijay Inder Singla referred to the massive addition of votes in Maharashtra within a span of six months that completely turned the election results upside down — from parliamentary to assembly elections.

He said recent explosive revelations made by Rahul Gandhi about Haryana had completely exposed BJP, leaving it defenceless and dumbfounded.

Advertisement

He announced that the signature campaign will be followed by awareness campaigns to ensure that no bogus voter is allowed to be included and no genuine voter is deleted from the electoral rolls in Punjab.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts