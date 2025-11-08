Punjab Congress sends 26 lakh signatures to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor’ campaign

Punjab Congress today dispatched over 26 lakh signed forms against vote theft under the campaign ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor’ launched by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

A truck carrying 26,30,845 signed forms was flagged off by senior party leaders including Ravinder Dalvi, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Nabha, Pargat Singh and Kuljit Nagra from the PCC headquarters here today.

The signature campaign in Punjab was launched by PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring over a month ago.

Senior leader and AICC joint treasurer Vijay Inder Singla referred to the massive addition of votes in Maharashtra within a span of six months that completely turned the election results upside down — from parliamentary to assembly elections.

He said recent explosive revelations made by Rahul Gandhi about Haryana had completely exposed BJP, leaving it defenceless and dumbfounded.

He announced that the signature campaign will be followed by awareness campaigns to ensure that no bogus voter is allowed to be included and no genuine voter is deleted from the electoral rolls in Punjab.