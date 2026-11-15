Punjab Congress sets up panel to coordinate inductions ahead of 2027 polls

With the 2027 Assembly elections drawing closer, the Punjab Congress has moved to bring greater political control and coordination into the induction of leaders from other parties.

PPCC president Pargat Singh on Sunday constituted a four-member committee to oversee and coordinate the induction of leaders into the Congress.

The panel comprises CWC member Vijay Inder Singla, Deputy CLP Leader Aruna Chaudhary, former MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and MLA Hardev Singh Laddi.

The order makes it clear that political inductions will not be a purely centralised exercise. Before any leader is inducted, the committee has been tasked with consulting senior Congress leaders in the concerned area as well as the respective District Congress Committee president.

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The move effectively gives the local Congress leadership a formal say in deciding who enters the party, with the induction process to proceed only after their views are considered and coordination ensured.