Punjab Congress leaders on Sunday condemned the three-year tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, describing it as a period defined by chaos, lies, broken promises, and anarchy.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the AAP government for failing in crucial areas such as the economy, law and order, healthcare and employment.

“Be it the economy, law and order, the health sector, employment, investment, or the drug menace, the AAP government has failed everywhere,” he said.

Warring further alleged that the only success the AAP government could claim was the rehabilitation of outsiders in Punjab, comparing it to the exploitation of colonies by old-day colonisers.

The Ludhiana MP claimed that AAP had not only misused Punjab’s resources for economic gain, but had also politically and administratively undermined the state by outsourcing critical positions to Delhi, positions that should have been held by Punjabis.

“Their countdown has started,” Warring said. “Two years may seem short, but with three years already passed, only two remain. It’s uncertain whether AAP will even complete its full term.”

Congress Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira also joined the critique, calling the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government a legacy of failure, corruption, and remote-controlled governance.

“As the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government completes three years, the state faces mounting debt, an unchecked drug menace, rampant illegal mining, law and order collapse, and a series of unfulfilled promises,” Khaira said.

“Worse, Punjab is not being run by its elected Chief Minister, but by Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi, making the state government nothing more than a puppet regime.”

Khaira accused the AAP government of compromising Punjab’s interests to serve Kejriwal’s political agenda. He alleged that key policy decisions, governance strategies, and even ministerial appointments were being dictated from Delhi, reducing Punjab’s elected government to an extension of Kejriwal’s ambitions.