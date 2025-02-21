Punjab Congress to choose 60-70 new faces for 2027 assembly polls: Warring

The Congress in Punjab will choose at least 60-70 new faces for the 2027 assembly polls, party state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering of the Punjab Youth Congress which held its state executive meeting here, Warring said, "The Punjab Congress is determined to bring at least 60-70 new faces to represent the state as candidates in the 2027 Vidhan Sabha election. This will be a landmark step towards rejuvenating our political leadership and ensuring that the aspirations of Punjab's people are represented by leaders who are dynamic, committed and in tune with the needs of the state.

"These new faces will not only symbolise change but also embody the trust and hopes of the youth and the common people of Punjab."

He also urged the youth Congress members to take this opportunity with unwavering commitment, emphasising that their efforts will play a pivotal role in laying the foundation for a stronger, more inclusive and united Punjab in the future.

"This is your chance to prove yourself and show the people of Punjab that we are committed to real and meaningful change," a Congress statement said quoting Warring.