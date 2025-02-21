DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab Congress to choose 60-70 new faces for 2027 assembly polls: Warring

Punjab Congress to choose 60-70 new faces for 2027 assembly polls: Warring

Was addressing a gathering of the Punjab Youth Congress
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:52 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo
Advertisement

The Congress in Punjab will choose at least 60-70 new faces for the 2027 assembly polls, party state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering of the Punjab Youth Congress which held its state executive meeting here, Warring said, "The Punjab Congress is determined to bring at least 60-70 new faces to represent the state as candidates in the 2027 Vidhan Sabha election. This will be a landmark step towards rejuvenating our political leadership and ensuring that the aspirations of Punjab's people are represented by leaders who are dynamic, committed and in tune with the needs of the state.

"These new faces will not only symbolise change but also embody the trust and hopes of the youth and the common people of Punjab."

Advertisement

He also urged the youth Congress members to take this opportunity with unwavering commitment, emphasising that their efforts will play a pivotal role in laying the foundation for a stronger, more inclusive and united Punjab in the future.

"This is your chance to prove yourself and show the people of Punjab that we are committed to real and meaningful change," a Congress statement said quoting Warring.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper