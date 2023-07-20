Punjab Congress upset with party brass over INDIA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

The Opposition’s unity efforts with the formation of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has left the state Congress leadership miffed with the party high command.

Flagging the rampant vendetta politics against its senior leaders, the party at a meeting today decided to meet the central leadership to seek “clarity” on the level of “understanding” between the Congress and AAP in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“We understand the central leadership move to oppose the BJP’s ordinance on central services rules, but anything beyond will not be acceptable to us,” said a senior leader.

Besides PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, LoP Partap Bajwa, former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

