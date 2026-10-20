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Home / Punjab / Punjab cop among 3 held with opium in Tarn Taran

Punjab cop among 3 held with opium in Tarn Taran

BSF personnel apprehends the accused near Border Outpost Mangli around 4.30 pm while they were travelling in a Mahindra Bolero

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 09:31 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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525 gm opium was recovered from the possession of the accused. iStock photo
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Three persons, including a Punjab Police constable who was recently deployed as a gunman with former MLA and DCC president Kulbir Singh Zira, were apprehended with 525 gm opium during a joint operation by the BSF’s 142nd Battalion and the police in an area along the border under the Khalra police station in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday evening.

According to information, BSF personnel apprehended the accused near Border Outpost (BOP) Mangli around 4.30 pm while they were travelling in a Mahindra Bolero (PB-03-F-0047).

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The accused were identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Sulyani village and a Punjab Police constable bearing belt number 1505/FZR; Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Sner Road, Zira; and Jagbir Singh, a resident of Buian village in Ferozepur district. Amarjit had reportedly been deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA and DCC president Kulbir Singh Zira a few days ago.

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In a video message uploaded after the incident, Kulbir alleged that the state government and the police department had deliberately assigned the constable to him as a gunman two days ago as part of a plan to get him killed in an encounter.

Kulbir said the gunman previously deployed with him had been unwell, following which Amarjit was assigned security duty with him. He further alleged that Amarjit began showing reluctance to perform his duties barely an hour after reporting for work and subsequently left without informing anyone.

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Kulbir also alleged that the state government and the police department would be responsible if any harm came to him.

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