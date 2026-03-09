Punjab cop collapses, dies of heart attack while on duty at Phagwara Civil Hospital

In a tragic incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police died after suffering a sudden heart attack while performing guard duty at Phagwara Civil Hospital on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as ASI Jagdish Singh, a resident of Jodhewal village under Beas police station in Amritsar district. He was currently deployed on guard duty at the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, under the jurisdiction of the City Police Station, Phagwara.

According to police sources, ASI Jagdish Singh was on duty at the hospital guard chowki when he suddenly complained of uneasiness and collapsed, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. Fellow staff members and hospital personnel immediately rushed to assist him, but he could not be revived.

Upon receiving information, ASI Paramjeet Singh from Police Station City Phagwara reached the spot and confirmed the death of the police officer. The incident caused a wave of grief among police personnel and hospital staff present at the location.

Police officials stated that the necessary legal proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) are being initiated in accordance with procedure. After completing the required formalities, the body of the deceased will be handed over to his family members.

Colleagues described ASI Jagdish Singh as a dedicated and sincere officer who had been diligently performing his duties. His sudden demise while on duty has left fellow personnel and members of the local community deeply saddened.