DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab cop collapses, dies of heart attack while on duty at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Punjab cop collapses, dies of heart attack while on duty at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Deceased has been identified as ASI Jagdish Singh, resident of Jodhewal village under Beas police station in Amritsar district

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:20 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a tragic incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police died after suffering a sudden heart attack while performing guard duty at Phagwara Civil Hospital on Sunday, officials said.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as ASI Jagdish Singh, a resident of Jodhewal village under Beas police station in Amritsar district. He was currently deployed on guard duty at the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, under the jurisdiction of the City Police Station, Phagwara.

Advertisement

According to police sources, ASI Jagdish Singh was on duty at the hospital guard chowki when he suddenly complained of uneasiness and collapsed, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. Fellow staff members and hospital personnel immediately rushed to assist him, but he could not be revived.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information, ASI Paramjeet Singh from Police Station City Phagwara reached the spot and confirmed the death of the police officer. The incident caused a wave of grief among police personnel and hospital staff present at the location.

Police officials stated that the necessary legal proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) are being initiated in accordance with procedure. After completing the required formalities, the body of the deceased will be handed over to his family members.

Advertisement

Colleagues described ASI Jagdish Singh as a dedicated and sincere officer who had been diligently performing his duties. His sudden demise while on duty has left fellow personnel and members of the local community deeply saddened.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts