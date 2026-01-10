DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Punjab cop guns down brother-in-law in SBS Nagar, police on lookout

Punjab cop guns down brother-in-law in SBS Nagar, police on lookout

His sister alleges that he came in an intoxicated state, vandalised two vehicles, created panic and began abusing family members

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 07:24 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
A Punjab Police Head Constable has been booked for allegedly shooting dead his sister’s husband and injuring a neighbour shortly after midnight at Banga in SBS Nagar district. The incident occurred in Sotra Colony on the Municipal Council road, triggering shock and fear in the locality. The police confirmed that the accused fled the spot after the firing and a case has been registered against him.

Banga DSP Harjit Singh said that an FIR had been registered under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC against accused Mandeep Singh. SP (D) Sarabjit Singh Bahia stated that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Manjit Kaur, sister of the accused. She alleged that her brother arrived at her residence in an intoxicated state, vandalised two vehicles, created panic, and began abusing family members, following which she rushed upstairs out of fear. Hearing the noise, neighbours gathered at the house.

During the commotion, the accused allegedly opened fire at Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, who sustained multiple gunshot injuries on the head and upper body. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A woman living in the neighbourhood, identified as Archna, also sustained a gunshot injury on her right knee and was admitted to Dhahan-Kaleran Hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

Senior Superintendent of Police, SBS Nagar, Tushar Gupta said that the accused head constable had been placed under suspension and a search for him is under way. Preliminary investigation suggested that domestic dispute and longstanding family tension led to the violent incident. The deceased, who worked as a physiotherapist in Garhshankar, is survived by his wife and three children. Police investigation is under way.

