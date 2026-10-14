Punjab cop posted with anti-drone unit held with 15 kg heroin in Tarn Taran

Punjab Police constable Karandeep Singh, posted with the force's anti-drone system, has allegedly been caught by a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team with 15 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran, sources said on Wednesday.

The heroin was recovered from him, they said. Questioning of the constable was underway to ascertain his alleged drug network.

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The development comes as Mansa district remains tense after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop on Tuesday.

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The anti-drone system is Punjab's initiative against cross-border smuggling. The state launched “Baaz Akh”, an anti-drone system, in Tarn Taran on August 9, 2025.

Punjab was the first state to deploy such systems along the International Border. Nine units are being set up at a cost of Rs 51.4 crore, with three launched initially.

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Deployed as a “second line of defence” behind the Border Security Force (BSF), from Pathankot to Fazilka, the system is meant to detect drones and their ground-control stations.

The BSF seized 272 drones in Punjab in 2025 till November 30.

This is a developing story. Punjab Police has not responded to the development.