Punjab cops conduct raids at 510 places, 43 drug smugglers held

The police on Sunday conducted raids at 510 locations, leading to the arrest of 43 drug smugglers and the registration of 27 FIRs across the state. With this, 333 drug smugglers have been arrested in two days.

The police also seized 776 gm heroin, 14 kg opium, 38 kg poppy husk, 2,615 intoxicating tablets/pills/ injections and Rs 4.60 lakh drug money from the possession of the arrested drug peddlers.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said over 300 teams, comprising over 2,000 police personnel, under the supervision of 101 gazetted officers, conducted raids across the state and checked as many as 619 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Sunday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making the state drug-free. “Under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab has put an end to political patronage to those dealing in drugs,” he said.

The minister visited Rohti Basta village in Patiala district and interacted with residents to gather their feedback on drug menace. He also cautioned Opposition parties against politicising the issue.