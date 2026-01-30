Punjab cops issue 'muffler strategy' to combat deadly Chinese kite string threat

As fatalities linked to the deadly Chinese kite string, popularly known as China dor, continue to rise across Punjab, police have rolled out an unusual safety advisory—urging two-wheeler riders to wear mufflers to protect their necks and avoid riding on flyovers where the risk is higher.

The sharp, glass-coated kite string has been responsible for several fatal accidents in recent days, prompting heightened concern among authorities. Punjab Police have taken to social media to warn commuters about the dangers posed by dangling kite strings and have advised motorcyclists and scooter riders to cover their necks as a precautionary measure. The advisory has informally come to be known as the “muffler strategy”.

In cities like Amritsar, traffic police personnel were seen diverting two-wheelers away from flyovers, citing the increased likelihood of riders coming into contact with kite strings caught on electric poles and railings. Despite a long-standing ban on the sale and purchase of Chinese kite string, its illegal use continues unabated.

The warning follows a series of tragic incidents, particularly in Ludhiana district. Last week, a teenager from the Samrala area died after a Chinese kite string became entangled around his neck, causing fatal injuries. A day later, Sarbjit Kaur, a resident of Akalgarh, lost her life after being struck by the string while shopping in a local market. Several other similar incidents have been reported from different parts of the state.

Amid growing alarm, the village panchayat of Bhaini Chuhar Singh in Bathinda district has passed a resolution banning kite flying within village limits. The panchayat said the move was taken in the interest of public safety to prevent injuries to pedestrians, commuters, and residents.

