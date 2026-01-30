DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab cops issue 'muffler strategy' to combat deadly Chinese kite string threat

Punjab cops issue 'muffler strategy' to combat deadly Chinese kite string threat

Amid growing alarm, the village panchayat of Bhaini Chuhar Singh in Bathinda district has passed a resolution banning kite flying within village limits

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:46 PM Jan 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
video grabs
Advertisement

As fatalities linked to the deadly Chinese kite string, popularly known as China dor, continue to rise across Punjab, police have rolled out an unusual safety advisory—urging two-wheeler riders to wear mufflers to protect their necks and avoid riding on flyovers where the risk is higher.

Advertisement

The sharp, glass-coated kite string has been responsible for several fatal accidents in recent days, prompting heightened concern among authorities. Punjab Police have taken to social media to warn commuters about the dangers posed by dangling kite strings and have advised motorcyclists and scooter riders to cover their necks as a precautionary measure. The advisory has informally come to be known as the “muffler strategy”.

Advertisement

In cities like Amritsar, traffic police personnel were seen diverting two-wheelers away from flyovers, citing the increased likelihood of riders coming into contact with kite strings caught on electric poles and railings. Despite a long-standing ban on the sale and purchase of Chinese kite string, its illegal use continues unabated.

Advertisement

The warning follows a series of tragic incidents, particularly in Ludhiana district. Last week, a teenager from the Samrala area died after a Chinese kite string became entangled around his neck, causing fatal injuries. A day later, Sarbjit Kaur, a resident of Akalgarh, lost her life after being struck by the string while shopping in a local market. Several other similar incidents have been reported from different parts of the state.

Amid growing alarm, the village panchayat of Bhaini Chuhar Singh in Bathinda district has passed a resolution banning kite flying within village limits. The panchayat said the move was taken in the interest of public safety to prevent injuries to pedestrians, commuters, and residents.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts