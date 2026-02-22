Posters claim Pakistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan behind Punjab cops' killing

Posters purportedly from a little-known outfit calling itself Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) began circulating on social media on Sunday evening, claiming responsibility for the killing of two policemen at the Dorangala police post in Gurdaspur district, located close to the International Border with Pakistan.

Advertisement

Punjab Police officials, however, dismissed the claim. Senior officers said the group has no known presence in Punjab or anywhere in India. However, the police do not have a strong lead to claim any other theory at this juncture.

Advertisement

Also read: 2 policemen found dead with bullet wounds near International Border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Advertisement

"It is too early to say anything," said an official. Another official said the poster could be a diversionary tactic to confuse the investigation.

The terror organisation is based in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Dorangala has a troubled history. The area was the site of an attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants on security forces. It also lies close to the route used by a group of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants who went on to attack the Pathankot Air Force Station in January 2016.

According to preliminary findings, the two policemen appeared to have been shot dead while asleep, pointing to a targeted attack rather than a coordinated terror strike.

The victims were identified as ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar.

Investigators are examining all angles, including a personal motive, while not ruling out a cross-border connection given the location's proximity to Pakistan. Security experts say fringe outfits with no established footprint often claim responsibility for attacks to gain attention and spread fear.