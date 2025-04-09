Punjab cops reach Dibrugarh to bring back Amritpal aide Papalpreet

A team of the Amritsar police on Tuesday reached Dibrugarh in Assam to take custody of National Security Act (NSA) detainee Papalpreet Singh, an aide of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh who is lodged in the jail there.

Senior police officials confirmed that the state government had not extended Papalpreet’s detention under the NSA, and his detention period was set to end on April 9. The police team, led by a senior officers, left for Assam and would formally arrest Papalpreet in the Ajnala police station attack case and bring him back to Punjab.

Amritpal Singh and his nine associates were lodged in the Dibrugarh jail under the NSA since 2023. Now, only Amritpal would remain in that jail under the NSA. His detention would end on April 23.

Papalpreet is considered one of Amritpal Singh’s most trusted aides who reportedly advised him on various matters.