 Punjab Police take sports route to keep youth away from drugs : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  • Punjab Police take sports route to keep youth away from drugs

Punjab Police take sports route to keep youth away from drugs

Punjab Police take sports route to keep youth away from drugs

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 18

The police have taken the sports route to wean youths away from the menace of drugs. Since December 1, it has organised 340 small events at the district level.

“Arresting drug smugglers or peddlers and identifying drug addicts for rehabilitation is just one aspect to deal with the menace of drugs. Punjab had spearheaded the nation in physical strength and sports and we hope to bring the youth back to the sports arena than wasting their life on drugs,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Back to fitness

Arresting smugglers and identifying addicts is just one aspect to deal with drug menace. Punjab had spearheaded the nation in physical strength. We hope to bring the youth back to the sports arena. Gaurav Yadav, DGP

As per the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Punjab has the highest number of cases of drugs smuggling in the country. Even in the number of NDPS cases per lakh population, Punjab tops the nation with 24.3 cases.

Yadav said engaging youth towards physical activity would hopefully discover many of their hidden talents, which could be further nurtured by sports departments or local clubs. “To our surprise, participants ranged from the age of six years old to 70 years and above. The Punjabi resilience and strength was evident in these sports tournaments,” he said.

In Khanna, Sukhdev Singh, Surinder Kumar, Shingara Singh and Amarjit Kaur, all aged above 70, caught the attention of one and all by their sheer determination to not just finish races, but even come out winners. “When they ran races, they set an example for the present day youth and kids to follow,” said Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal.

In Batala, the police had planned a day’s event, but the response was so overwhelming that the tournament was extended by some more days. “A number of Hockey Olympians from Marrar village also helped us and encouraged the youngsters,” Batala SSP Ashwini Gotyal said.

Jalandhar Rural SSP Mukhwinder Singh said the police tournaments had also inspired a number of panchayats, which have started organising their own tournaments. “We have extended all co-operation to them so that the sports activity goes year around,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nawanshahar police organised ‘Goal for Life’ football league. It is organising a 16-team football event now. Fazilka Police hosted an Open Athletics Championship at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium. Malerkotla police flagged off a cycle rally, while Moga police organised a kabaddi cup.

Barnala Police organised Umang (Run for Change), which comprised a cycle rally, walkathon, endurance run and stage play as part of the campaign against drugs. Around 3,000 people participated and took pledges to fight drug abuse.

#Punjab Police


