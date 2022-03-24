Punjab counsel seeks time to argue Sumedh Singh Saini's case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

A law officer representing the state of Punjab on Thursday again sought “short accommodation” to address the Punjab and Haryana High Court in former Director-General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini’s matter on the ground that Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu was to argue the matter and was awaiting instructions.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan asserted there was a direction by the Supreme Court for disposal of the main petition preferably within fifteen days. A request was made on the previous date of hearing by the State counsel that he was not having instructions due to current changes.

“Today again a request for short accommodation is made, stating that the Advocate-General, Punjab, has to argue the matter and is awaiting instructions,” Justice Jhingan asserted, while fixing the case for April 8.

The High Court, in September last year, had ordered a clear stay on the investigation in all the cases against Saini and his arrest in all the registered or likely to be registered cases. The Bench, on March 3, had extended the operation of the order till April 20 — the next date of hearing in the case.

Taking up the special leave petition filed by State of Punjab the next day, the Supreme Court had asked the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to take up the matter either himself or assign it to any other Bench. Directions were also issued to dispose of the matter in accordance with law, preferably within two weeks.

In view of the Supreme Court order, the matter was listed before Justice Jhingan. Saini was represented in the matter by counsel S.P.S. Sidhu. The earlier Bench in its last year’s order had asserted that Saini’s involvement in multiple cases could be a “political ploy in wake of the coming state legislative Assembly elections”. The order, passed on September 10, last year, was directed to remain in force at least till the general election in the State in February.