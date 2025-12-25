Punjab craves golden mustard opportunity, but low profits keep farmers from sowing the crop

Punjab and mustard fields have long been synonymous.

From memorable Bollywood scenes to stunning golden stretches along village roads, mustard fields once defined the rural beauty of the state. Today, however, this iconic sight is fading as low returns push farmers away from cultivating the crop.

Mustard oil prices in the country are consistently rising, while the area dedicated to oilseed crops is continuously shrinking.

In Punjab, between 1970 and 1975, the area under oilseed crops—including soybean, toria, mustard, and sunflower—was approximately 5 lakh hectares.

This has now plummeted to just 51,000 hectares.

Last year, the area under mustard specifically was around 41,000 hectares. Punjab's farmers remain reluctant to break away from the traditional wheat-paddy cycle to sow oilseeds.

In the current financial year, oilseed crops were cultivated on about 51,000 hectares. While the ideal sowing time for a good mustard harvest is from late September to the end of October, some varieties can be sown until the end of November. In Punjab, the primary varieties grown include brown and yellow mustard, Raya-Toria, and Gobhi Sarson.

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for mustard is approximately Rs 6,200 per quintal. The average yield per acre ranges from 6 to 8 quintals, though some varieties yield up to 15 quintals.

Currently, Punjab's mustard production meets only 3 per cent of its oil requirements, necessitating the import of 97 per cent of its oil from abroad.

Nationally, the country produces 120 lakh tonnes of oil but imports 140 lakh tonnes to meet demand. The total area under mustard and other oilseed crops in the country stands at 9.18 lakh hectares.

Rajasthan leads the country in mustard production, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

Other major producers include Gujarat, West Bengal, Haryana, and Assam. Within Punjab, the districts of Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, and Bathinda rank first, second, third, and fourth, respectively, in mustard production.

Farmers argue that they need proper marketing infrastructure for oilseed crops. They believe that if the issues regarding MSP and marketing are resolved, the area under mustard in Punjab could increase. The streamlined marketing for wheat and paddy is the primary reason farmers do not exit the traditional cycle.

Due to a lack of government procurement for mustard, farmers are forced to rely on private dealers who often dictate prices at their own discretion.

Gurmail Singh, a farmer from village Maddoke, shared that he earned a good profit by sowing mustard on 25 acres last year, which encouraged him to increase his cultivation to 40 acres this year.

He reported a yield of nearly 16 quintals per acre. Similarly, Jaspal Singh from village Charik has cultivated mustard on 2.5 acres, and Ramanpreet Singh from Badhni Kalan, who sowed 2.5 acres last year, has increased his area to 3 acres this year. They emphasized that the government should arrange for proper marketing and provide high-quality seeds, as they are currently too expensive.

Mustard can yield good profits: Dr Harpreet Kaur

Dr Harpreet Kaur, Joint Director of the Punjab Agriculture Department, stated that about 51,000 hectares have been brought under oilseed cultivation this financial year. She noted that while Punjab's farmers prioritize wheat and paddy, efforts are ongoing to increase the area under oilseeds. She added that mustard cultivation can indeed be highly profitable.

Sunflower oil must be imported from Ukraine and Russia: Dr Brar

Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, retired Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department, stated that Punjab’s soil is excellent for mustard cultivation and urged farmers to return to this crop. Expressing concern over the decline in oilseed acreage, he noted that Punjab produces only 3% of its oil needs, forcing the import of 97% of requirements, mainly sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia, at high costs.

Farmers should sow new varieties: Scientists

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Gurpreet Singh mentioned that in Moga district, the area under mustard and oilseeds grew from around 834–957 hectares between 2022-2025 to 2,048 hectares in the current financial year. He highlighted that Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has developed new varieties that offer higher yields and better profits.

Financial aid available for oil processing units: DC

Moga Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia stated that the future of oilseed crops is bright for Punjab's farmers. He called the doubling of mustard acreage in Moga a positive sign. He informed that under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds program, financial assistance of ₹9.90 lakh is provided to farmers under 'FPOs' (Farmer Producer Organizations) to set up oil processing units with a capacity of 10 tonnes per day.