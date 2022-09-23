Punjab Cricket Association chief under scanner after father's alleged misbehaviour with ground staff

PTI

New Delhi, September 23

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Gulzar Chahal has come under the scanner after his father, a former IPS officer, allegedly misbehaved with a veteran ground staff inside the PCA stadium complex.

The incident happened nearly two weeks back when Chahal's father, retired DGP Harinder Singh Chahal, was on his evening walk inside the premises of the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

The veteran curator, who is a life member of PCA and has worked in BCCI in various capacities, was barred from entering the ground for a few days but was allowed to comeback after the incident became a hot topic inside the PCA corridors.

"President's father cannot be allowed to use stadium premises for morning or evening walk as he isn't member of the association. The veteran curator wasn't aware about the gentleman's identity and stopped and questioned him," a senior PCA official told PTI on Thursday.

"The curator after knowing that it was PCA president's father apologised profusely but he was asked not to enter the stadium. The veteran curator is a life member but as of now, he doesn't hold any official post in PCA," the senior official informed.

It is understood that the veteran curator was allowed to enter and work at the stadium after his temporary removal became a discussion point.

PCA chief Gulzar could not be reached for a comment. He neither answered phone calls not responded to text messages.