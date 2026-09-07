Punjab de-addiction centers see 164% surge in admissions in one year

Government de-addiction centres witnessed a steep rise in admissions from 9,577 in 2024 to 25,290 in 2025, an increase of more than 164 per cent. The same trend continued into 2026, with over 14,000 people being admitted to government de-addiction centres by July.

The rehabilitation network has also recorded an equally striking increase. Admissions to government rehabilitation centres rose from 2,644 in 2024 to 8,574 in 2025 — an increase of more than 224 per cent.

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By July 2026, over 5,800 people had already been admitted, accounting for nearly 68 per cent of the total admissions recorded during 2025.

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The expanding reach of treatment is also visible through Punjab’s Outpatient Opioid-Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinic network. New registrations rose from 13,033 in 2024 to 17,702 in 2025, while over 12,500 new patients have registered by August this year.

As of August 27, 2026, over 11,000 individuals had been granted immunity under Section 64A of the NDPS Act. The provision gives legal immunity to people suffering from drug addiction or those charged with consumption or possession of drugs, subject to the conditions prescribed under the law.

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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “For Punjab, the sharp increase in admissions is proving to be one of the most encouraging indicators of the initiative: people are increasingly stepping forward, families are seeking institutional support and the state’s treatment network is reaching individuals who may otherwise have remained outside the formal system.”