Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31 due to cold weather
The schools include all government, private, aided and recognised schools
Advertisement
In view of cold conditions prevailing in the region, the Punjab Government on Monday declared holidays in all schools of the state from December 24 to December 31.
Advertisement
The schools include all government, private, aided and recognised schools.
Advertisement
The orders issued by the Secretary, School Education, stated that the decision was taken in wake of cold weather.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement