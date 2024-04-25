Punjab defends tirth yatra scheme in High Court

Chandigarh, April 24
Nearly four months after the Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra scheme came under judicial scanner with the filing of a petition in public interest before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Punjab today showcased its accomplishments while defending the move.
In an affidavit submitted before the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji, the state submitted that the new scheme was decided to be framed to facilitate residents’ visits to religious places in the state and other parts of country after taking into consideration their needs, wishes, sentiments and demands as raised by MLAs.
“Proper procedure and due diligence was exercised while approving this scheme by the Council of Ministers, being the highest decision-making body, especially in the policy matters. The scheme so formulated is secular and for the benefit of all residents, irrespective of’ their religion, caste, colour or creed etc,” Stale Transport Commissioner Moneesh Kumar submitted in the affidavit.
It was added that over 38,000 jobs had been given by the state government for creating employment for youth.
